Scottish law firm Thorntons has appointed its first female managing partner.

Partner and intellectual property specialist Lesley Larg is now in post, taking over the role from Craig Nicol, who served ten years as managing partner, six of those years as joint managing partner with Scott Milne.

Ms Larg said: “I have been a member of Thorntons’ board for several years and have always played an active role supporting the firm’s growth and developing our progressive internal culture.

“Being managing partner at Thorntons is a real honour and I’m proud to set an example for my daughters and inspire fellow women in the industry."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Big questions over holidays abroad from Scotland as green list reviewed

She added: "I am also passionate about creating opportunities and removing barriers for all.

"It’s an exciting new chapter in my career and also for the firm as we begin to implement a new strategic plan, suited to the post-Covid environment, with a continued client-centred approach and ambitious growth.”

Colin Graham, Thorntons’ chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lesley into her new role as managing partner. We believe she has the skill, drive and expertise to lead the firm and our colleagues through this next period and she can rely on full support from me and everyone in the business.”

The Dundee headquartered firm has been in operation for over 150 years and has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Angus, Fife and Perth among its 11 locations.

Law firm unveils trio of senior appointments, including hires from big Scottish players

James McMillan and Gillian Harkness-McKinlay of Anderson Strathern Picture: Stewart Attwood.

SCOTTISH law firm Anderson Strathern has unveiled a trio of senior appointments, including hires from Burness Paull, and Shepherd and Wedderburn.

READ MORE: Gillian Harkness-McKinlay is joining Anderson Strathern from Burness Paull to become becomes director with responsibility for public sector work and charities. Chris Devlin is taking on the role of director, planning and environment, and James McMillan is joining as a director from Dubai-based Al Tamimi & Company.

Shares in Argyll gold miner leap after company resolves technical problems

The production line at Cononish gold mine.

SHARES in Scotgold Resources leapt more than four per cent after the company revealed it has made a breakthrough in the technical issues that have blighted processing work at its gold mine in Argyll.

READ MORE: The company declared that it has resolved the problems at the processing plant at the Cononish mine that it flagged in April.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: