A plan to create a new boutique hotel and hospitality hub in Edinburgh’s Princes Street has been approved.

The £50million investment includes a restaurant and rooftop bar, a 207 Room upscale boutique hotel, spa, and a new pedestrian link between Princes Street and Rose Street.

The proposals include shopping, dining, hospitality, leisure, and public event space.

The public rooftop bar will look directly on to Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle and will help reinforce the city centre’s reputation as a “must visit” destination, the developer said.

The plans have been "carefully designed to create an attractive destination for city residents and visitors to enjoy". The plans will also help deliver the city’s vision of creating a café culture’ on Princes Street and complement potential changes in one of Scotland’s most famous streets, it is claimed.

The hospitality hub could be complete by 2024.

It comes after Legal & General carried out a major three-month public consultation on the proposals which received overwhelming support and has also attracted the active support of Essential Edinburgh – the city centre Business Improvement District, and Edinburgh’s Chamber of Commerce.

As well as creating investment growth and jobs for local people, the plansare said to fulfil new planning guidance that seeks to enhance the vibrancy of Princes Street and the Waverley Valley.

Commenting before the decision, Nida Rehman, development manager for Legal & General, said: "We have worked closely with the council to ensure our proposals match its vision for the future of Princes Street as well as the needs of local people and visitors.

"A sensitive repurposing will provide future-proofed, vibrant places while securing the heritage of these buildings. These proposals will help bring people back into the centre of Edinburgh, not least to enjoy some of the best views in the city and the first class experiences the new public spaces will create.”

Construction work could start in 2022 with completion in 2024.

Redevelopment of Stead's Place on Leith Walk gets go-ahead

The Stead’s Place site has been earmarked for development by the council since 2008.

A “LONG-AWAITED” redevelopment of a key site in Edinburgh including 148 apartments is to become a reality after planning permission was granted, developer Drum Property Group has declared.

READ MORE: Drum said its proposals for Stead’s Place, near the foot of Leith Walk, had been approved by City of Edinburgh Council today, “heralding a major regeneration of the 2.9-acre site and bringing much-needed investment and interest to this important part of the city centre”.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

OPINION: Whenever Glasgow Chamber makes a case for more financial support for businesses struggling with the impact of lockdown measures we should remember that more funding is not the first thing our members want.

