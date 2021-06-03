THE first female managing partner at Scottish law firm Thorntons has said she is “proud to set an example for my daughters and inspire fellow women in the industry”.

Lesley Larg, a partner and intellectual property specialist, takes over the role from Craig Nicol, who served ten years as managing partner, six of those years as joint managing partner with Scott Milne.

Ms Larg said the appointment is a "real honour".

“I have been a member of Thorntons’ board for several years and have always played an active role supporting the firm’s growth and developing our progressive internal culture," she said.

“Being managing partner at Thorntons is a real honour and I’m proud to set an example for my daughters and inspire fellow women in the industry."

She added: "I am also passionate about creating opportunities and removing barriers for all.

"It’s an exciting new chapter in my career and also for the firm as we begin to implement a new strategic plan, suited to the post-Covid environment, with a continued client-centred approach and ambitious growth.”

Colin Graham, Thorntons’ chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lesley into her new role as managing partner.

WWe believe she has the skill, drive and expertise to lead the firm and our colleagues through this next period and she can rely on full support from me and everyone in the business.”

The Dundee headquartered firm has been in operation for more than 150 years and has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Angus, Fife and Perth among its 11 locations, with 450 staff.