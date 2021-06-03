SCOTLAND’s renewable energy sector supports around 23,000 jobs across the country and provides a multi-billion pound boost to the country’s economic output a study has found.

The Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde found that renewable energy businesses employed 6,440 people directly in 2019, on a full time equivalent basis, and had total turnover of £2.8bn.

However, the institute said the true impact of the renewable sector on the economy was far greater.

When the work generated by renewables firms for the wider supply chain is taken into account, the institute reckons it supports 22,660 jobs and £5.2bn of economic output.

The report was commissioned by industry body Scottish Renewables, which said the figures showed the economic reach of the sector for the first time.

The chief executive of the industry body, Claire Mack, said: “Armed with this data we can now begin the process of mapping the industry’s growth as it takes a central place in the recovery from coronavirus and, of course, as we deploy more of the energy generation technology needed to meet our 2045 net-zero carbon emissions target.”

The report found wind and hydropower had the biggest impact on jobs and economic activity.

Onshore and offshore wind support 8,780 and 4,700 jobs respectively. Hydropower supports 3,290 jobs.

The report notes: “While the direct employment of renewable activities is mostly in the electricity and gas, construction and manufacturing industries, the spill-over impacts extend into many other sectors.”

It cites the boost provided to wholesalers and retailers and to the professional, scientific and technical services and admin and support services sectors.

The figures take account of the effect of spending on goods and services by the employees of supply chain firms.