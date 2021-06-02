By Scott Wright
THIRTY jobs have been lost following the demise of an Aberdeen-based provider of sub-sea services.
N-Sea Offshore called in the administrators after a lack of contracts, rising operational costs and a collapse in income led to unsustainable cash-flow problems. The business, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based N-Sea Group, has ceased trading with immediate effect.
Joint administrator Chad Griffin of FRP said efforts to keep the business afloat following the North Sea downturn had proven fruitless.
“We will now wind down the business and will be looking to sell the extensive assets as soon as possible,” he said.
Mr Griffin added: "Unfortunately, all 30 members of staff have been made redundant with immediate effect. Our priority will now be to work closely with the Redundancy Payments Service and other agencies to minimise the impact on the employees."
