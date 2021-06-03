By Ian McConnell

Mackie’s has won a contract to be the official ice-cream supplier to at least 29 National Trust for Scotland venues, including Culzean Castle and Country Park, Crathes Castle, Glencoe National Nature Reserve and the Glenfinnan Monument.

Aberdeenshire-based Mackie’s will supply National Trust for Scotland venues which have facilities for eating in or carry-out cones and mini-tubs of ice cream.

It estimates that – guidelines permitting – it will ship up to 60,000 litres to the sites this summer, with visitors enjoying more than 250,000 scoops.

Mackie's described the new contract as a major boost to Mackie’s foodservice business, which has been affected by the closure of cafes, theatres, restaurants and attractions during much of the last year.

Graham Park, food services manager at Mackie's, said: “This is a big positive step for us as a business and, after a year that has devastated foodservice, we’re thrilled to have secured this partnership.

“We hope that guidelines will be able to continue easing and the public will be able to get out to safely support all National Trust for Scotland places in great numbers. The sites will stock a range of ice creams, made on the family farm near Inverurie, either serving scoops from large “Napoli” tubs or mini-tubs in a range of our most popular flavours.”

Bart Bukowski, head of catering services at the National Trust for Scotland said: “As people begin to return to the places they love, we’re pleased to have a tasty treat to make this all the sweeter. We’re very pleased to be working with an established Scottish company to provide a great product with quality and sustainability in mind.”