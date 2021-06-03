A SCOTTISH property developer has brought forward a housing scheme that is claimed will be a “green technology” leader.

Edinburgh-based Teague Homes is bringing forward 96 homes on Salamander Place in phase six of the company’s Ropeworks scheme, totalling 667 homes.

The company’s buildings energy strategy will result in an aggregate reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 42.55 per cent compared to a baseline building under current regulations, it is claimed.

It said a key priority for the City of Edinburgh Council is that buildings must reduce their carbon emissions, both through their design and use of low and zero-carbon generating technologies, helping deliver its target to be net zero carbon by 2030, 15 years ahead of the national Scottish target.

Heating and domestic hot water at the Ropeworks development will be provided by air source heat pumps, where heat is extracted directly from the outside air and transferred to water and air inside the building.

Various renewable technologies will also be integrated into the proposed development’s design. Roof mounted solar panels will generate electricity on site, which can feed the electrical demand of the heat pumps and/or electric charging points.

Battery storage can also be integrated into the system to store any excess power generated to ensure no wastage and maximise system efficiency.

Advanced building design, incorporating state-of-the-art insulation and superior air tightness, will also assist in achieving this target, the developer said.

Electric charging points will be available and bike storage requirements have also been increased from previous proposals, adding in electric charging for bikes.

This process will minimise living cost for occupants, it is claimed.

Daryl Teague, of Teague Homes said: “Through delivering a net zero carbon development using low and zero carbon technologies, this development, if approved, will not only assist in tackling climate change, but also minimise living costs.

“The integration of various renewable technologies into the proposed development’s design will make this development a green technology leader, removing the requirement for fossil fuels and supporting City of Edinburgh Council achieving next zero carbon by 2030.”

