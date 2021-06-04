WORK is under way on a new £3.1m energy-efficient development in Fife, Kingdom Housing Association said.

A total of 24 new homes are to be built on a vacant site previously occupied by a gym and social work offices in Leven.

Kingdom Housing Association said it has now started work on the development that will see a mixture of common access apartments and cottage flats built on Station Road, close to Leven town centre.

The homes will be owned by Kingdom Housing Association but let and managed by Kingdom Initiatives after completion.

With funding of £1.2m provided by the Scottish Government, the new highly-efficient properties have been designed to achieve Scottish Government Greener Standards, Housing for Varying Needs standards and Secured By Design Accreditation.

Quale Homes are delivering the project for Kingdom and completion is expected in July 2022.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group Chief Executive, said, “The latest development for mid market rental properties at Station Road in Leven addresses the need for extremely high quality, stylish, energy-efficient affordable rental properties in the area.

"The homes are close to public transport links, retail outlets and the town centre.

"I’m pleased that Kingdom Initiatives is able to give a new lease of life to a plot which had sat unused for so long and I can’t wait to see the finished properties.”

In addition to the 24 new homes being provided, community benefits will be delivered throughout the contract including job creation, apprenticeships and work placements in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Shopping centre with nine-screen cinema opens

The shopping centre is opening the first phase of its redevelopment.

A SCOTTISH shopping centre will open the first phase of a multi-million-pound redevelopment tomorrow, which includes a new nine-screen cinema.

Susan Aitken on Earth Overshoot Day ahead of COP26

Earth Overshoot Day: Glasgow council leader announces date ahead of COP26.

GLASGOW City Council leader Susan Aitken has announced Earth Overshoot Day, the date by which humans will have used up our quota of the earth’s biological resources.

