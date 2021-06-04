By Ian McConnell
The business, assets and goodwill of Wooha Brewing Company have been bought out of administration by craft beer entrepreneur Kenny Webster’s North Coast Brewing Co.
Mr Webster, who runs Isle of Skye Brewing Co and Black Wolf Brewery, voiced hopes of creating jobs with the restart of brewing at Kinloss-based Wooha’s “high-quality production facilities”.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has been unveiled today by Wooha joint administrators Tom MacLennan and Iain Fraser, partners with FRP.
FRP noted the deal for the Wooha Brewing Company business, assets and goodwill “adds to the portfolio run by Kenny Webster which includes Isle of Skye Brewing Co Ltd and Black Wolf Brewery Limited together with several artisan beer brands and links with key trade, wholesale and export markets”.
Mr Webster said: “We are delighted to have secured a deal with FRP and look forward to incorporating the brands and assets of Wooha Brewing Company into our new company, North Coast Brewing Co Ltd. We have ambitious plans to grow and the acquisition provides us with access to high quality production facilities, a range of quality brands and an established network of trade and consumer customers. We hope to restart brewing at our new site very soon and, as the business develops, we hope to create a number of new jobs.”
