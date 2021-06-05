BUSINESSES that only just limped through lockdown are facing being finished off by the country’s ferries fiasco, islanders are saying.

This week came further issues for the MV Lochnevis and MV Finlaggan, bringing more cancellations.

Rob McKinnon, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said while the return of the MV Loch Seaforth was welcome, the islands have been hit hard by regular under-provision and he has written a letter to Transport Minister Graeme Dey calling for action.

He said: “With a month-long 20% reduction in capacity, the damage is not limited to the tourism sector, with empty supermarket shelves, chaos for hauliers and islanders being unable to travel.

“CalMac have had no option but to prioritise island traffic and freight, meaning tourism is particularly badly hit with space for visitors reduced by 30-40%.”

MV Loch Seaforth leaving James Watt Dock, Greenock, after complex engine repair at Dales Marine. Picture: George Munro.

He said tourism “has the potential to bring £2-3 million of vital revenue to the island economy”, adding: “Instead, we have endured an additional financial hit to a sector that has already been devastated by the impacts of the Covid pandemic, as accommodation businesses that have just emerged from lockdown are once again not only facing a wave of cancellations, but have been forced to refund thousands of pounds through no fault of their own.

“It has undermined the ability of small businesses across the islands to get going and generate revenue which is crucial to their survival and ultimate recovery. As one business commented, ‘those businesses who got through the Covid lockdown will be finished off by the ferry chaos’.”

He said the ferry failure has “resulted in unprecedented anger and frustration across the industry”, and calls for the “overhaul the management structure for ferries within the Scottish Government”.

As First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives many of the islands the go-ahead to move to the next level, life should have been looking more like normal. Instead they are still struggling with the weight of ferry-related cancellations.

Why the Scottish Government has not moved to help the islands by insisting on funding a replacement vessel, still under consideration, is unfathomable.

