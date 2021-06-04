SCOTTISH pub bosses have reiterated their anger at the commitment by government and council chiefs to forge ahead with a giant football fan zone in Glasgow Green next month.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) said the prospect of a 6,000-capacity area being set up to allow crowds to gather and watch Euro 2020 matches insults city publicans who have been forced to close or operate under strict conditions for the last 15 months.

Glasgow will finally move into level 2 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions tomorrow, weeks behind other parts of the country because of its struggles to contain infection rates of the so-called Indian variant. It means hospitality outlets in the city will be able to serve alcohol indoors until 22.30 hours.

The SLTA declared this evening that the fan zone plan continues to deeply anger operators who have been “haemorrhaging cash” since the first lockdown in March of last year.

Managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “To say that the trade in Glasgow is angry is an understatement – they are absolutely furious that 6,000 people will be permitted to converge on Glasgow Green and buy alcohol in a scenario that will see a contractor from outwith Scotland reaping the rewards.

“Licensed trade businesses in Glasgow – and across Scotland – have faithfully followed the Scottish Government’s coronavirus guidelines and invested in all the necessary tools to stop the spread of the virus and operate in a safe and controlled environment. At one point they weren’t even allowed to play background music."

He added: “Our question for the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council is this: who will be controlling the Glasgow Green crowds – can they guarantee that the strict physical distancing and other highly controlled Covid measures that we have been adhering to will be in place and controlled?

“At a time when Scotland has recorded its highest number of new Covid cases since February, is this mass event, which will also take away much-needed business from local pubs and licensed hospitality trade operations, a good idea? The businesses that pay their rates year in, year out and have been absolutely decimated over the last 14-15 months think not.”

The fan zone is set run for the entirety of Euro 2020, which takes place June 11 to July 11. Council chiefs say it will be a largely seated venue and subject to physical distancing requirements.

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of Glasgow Life said last week: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given approval for the UEFA Euro 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green to take place, subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament, hopefully enabling the city to play its part in the wider event celebrations.

"We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a Covid secure environment."

Scotland begins its Euro 2020 campaign when they take on the Czech Republic on Monday, June 14.

Mr Wilkinson noted that, while there may be a contractual agreement for Euro 2020 host cities to provide fan zones, “it just doesn’t make sense when the First Minister confirmed yesterday that the R number is now above one and national clinical director Professor Jason Leith has warned that Scotland is entering a third wave of coronavirus."

He added: “Our big fear is that a fan zone could lead to further Covid outbreaks followed by a fresh lockdown, forcing licensed premises to close again when they have only just managed to start reopening again."