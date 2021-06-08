COMMSWORLD, the Edinburgh-based telecoms network provider, has launched a new shares scheme for employees and highlighted a record recruitment spree.

The company has set up an Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme which gives employees the right to acquire share options from a pool set aside by the company for workers.

Commsworld said it hopes that staff will “grasp the opportunity to have their own share in the company they work for” as it launches the scheme.

“Since the company was launched, Commsworld has always prided itself in the quality of its service for clients,” said Steve Langmead, chief executive of Commsworld. “This is thanks to the standard of work provided by our highly-skilled and dedicated workforce.

“When we were looking at our options for the future, we wanted our people to be able to benefit from our success. The EMI scheme was the ideal way forward for us, and we hope that all our staff will take advantage of it as the company goes from strength to strength.”

The launch of the scheme comes as Commsworld also hailed 12 new appointments following its biggest recruitment drive to date, which it said came on the back of “continued growth and success” in the UK over the past year.

Dan Jackson joins as business development director, Gavin Stewart pre-sales consultant and Linsey Willis joins the sales team.

Also joining the firm are Dave McCann, Ross McLean, Ali Hunter, Brian Dempsey, Barry Cole, Sean Massie, Jacob Wiggins, Daniel Craig and John Evans.

Mr Langmead said: “Our new recruits bring with them a wealth of experience and we are delighted to welcome them to Commsworld, especially during such an exciting phase of our growth and development.

“These appointments, across all areas of the business, underline our commitment to investing in our future as we expand to meet growing demand and highlight our ambition going forward as the business continues to go from strength to strength in both the public and private sectors across the UK.”

Commsworld said it supports thousands of the UK’s leading organisations, both in the public and private sectors, with telecommunications. It has grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled by its involvement with four of Scotland’s largest public sector ICT contracts, with local authorities in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Renfrewshire and the Scottish Borders.

It secured contracts valued at more than £16.7m across multiple sectors between October and December last year, making it one of the best quarters in its 27-year history.