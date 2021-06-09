A SCOTTISH home improvements firm has unveiled a jobs boost as part of a six-figure investment in the company.

Re Nu - based at their design studio in Perth's Lower Friarton area - launched less than two years ago, but their success has seen the firm launch a major expansion.

Despite the backdrop of economic uncertainty as a result of the Covid pandemic Re Nu have doubled their staff over the past 12 months - now employing 16 tradesmen, designers and office staff - with more set to be recruited later this year as they continue to grow.

Initially opening as a bathroom showroom the company now offers plumbing and heating, joinery and construction and tiling services.

The £100,000 plus expansion has also seen the company double the size of their design studio and invested in design software and training for two full-time designers now employed at their Perth base.

They have also taken on new apprentices - developing the next generation of tradesmen in house.

Dave King, head designer at Re Nu, said the expansion allowed the company to have complete control over every aspect of their projects from design to completion.

He said: "That means we can ensure our customers receive the best quality in design and installation for our core bathroom business.

"It also means we can provide a full range of home improvement solutions.

"And just as importantly, it means we're able to offer good employment opportunities at a time where people are more concerned than ever about job security.

"We have seen a huge spike in orders since last summer - a lot of customers tell us that as a result of the pandemic they aren't spending on things like holidays so they're choosing to invest that money in their homes instead."

The six-figure investment has also seen the company refit their design studio and invest in vehicles and equipment.

