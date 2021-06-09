An independent brewery is opening its doors to the public for the first time with the launch of new guided group tours.

Cold Town Brewery in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket is set to welcome small groups of craft lager fans from around the country, who will get the chance to go behind the scenes at the iconic city-centre microbrewery, find out how Cold Town Beer is made, enjoy a masterclass tasting, and "some of the best handmade pizza in town".

Beer fans will learn about the historic significance of brewing in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket and how Cold Town Beer celebrates this heritage.

Cold Town was named in honour of Calton Hill Brewery in Edinburgh, which was the first in Britain to brew lager in 1835. Calton Hill Brewery was situated in the Edinburgh suburb, Caldtoun, at the bottom of a large hill, which we now know as Calton Hill.

Today, Cold Town Brewery is housed within Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, which includes a taproom and roof terrace with iconic views of Edinburgh Castle.

As a working bar and microbrewery, visitors will be able to see how the microbrewery operates and follow the pipes from tank to tap. The brewing team will also be on hand to talk through the process and how they create their unique, recognisable flavours, with lots of time for questions and answers.

Ed Evans, Head Brewer at Cold Town Brewery said: “Since 2018, we’ve been working closely with the bar staff across the Scottish on trade to hear exactly what their customers want. Following the success of our core beers we realised, we were going to need a bigger boat. We are lucky to have a fantastic portfolio of brews and bars to allow our customers to discover and enjoy.

“Building on this success, we’re extremely proud to have reached a pivotal moment for the Cold Town Beer brand. The whole team is really excited to be able to welcome craft lager fans to the brewery for our first ever guided tours and to fully immerse themselves in the Cold Town experience.”

Tours must be booked in advance by contacting the Cold Town Brewery Reservations team.

Intimate and personalised guided tours of the Cold Town Brewery will be available for groups of four to six people from up to two households in line with Covid guidelines from June, but will increase to groups of 12 as Scottish Government restrictions are relaxed.

