By Ian McConnell
The Cosy Cottage Nursery School in Edinburgh has been sold by qualified teacher Amanda Edwards.
The children's day nursery, which selling agent Christie & Co noted had effective operating capacity for up to 35 children up to five years old, is in the east of Edinburgh, off Willowbrae Road and Portobello Road and next to Royal High Primary School.
Ms Edwards decided to sell to free up more time to spend with her family.
The business has been purchased by Julie McMorrine, who Christie & Co noted was an existing Edinburgh-based nursery operator "working on expanding her portfolio".
Rosie Adlem, director at Christie & Co, said: “We were delighted to be able to secure a sale for Amanda and allow her to move on to her next chapter. After developing such a good reputation for the nursery and establishing a great staffing team, we have no doubts that Julie will continue to nurture and grow the business further.”
The sale price was not disclosed.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.