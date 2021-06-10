By Ian McConnell

HAULAGE company Grampian Continental, which employs 150 people, has moved to a new headquarters site three times the size of its previous location after securing £1.4 million of funding from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Aberdeen-based Grampian Continental operates internationally, with hubs in Italy and the Netherlands, and specialises in transporting renewable energy products. It also has a hub at Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

The firm, which was founded in 2009 and counts the oil and gas sector as another major market, employs staff across operational, warehouse and driver roles, and hopes to expand its workforce by three over the next 12 months.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

Grampian Continental’s previous headquarters was at Blackford in Aberdeenshire.

It has trebled the size of its headquarters site after purchasing a 4.5-acre plot in the Altens area of Aberdeen, allowing additional space for its 105-strong fleet as it continues to expand on the back of new business wins.

READ MORE: Overseas travel: One step forward, two steps back as chaos abounds: Opinion: Ian McConnell

Finance director Neil Bremnar said: “We’re really excited to move into our new premises after what has been a challenging 12 months for both Grampian Continental and many of our customers, particularly those in the oil and gas sector.”

He added: “Despite a turbulent period, we’re looking forward to working towards business objectives that are set to drive a buoyant level of new opportunities both here in Scotland and internationally.”

David Snell, senior relationship manager at Royal Bank, said: “It’s great to see Neil and his team relocate to a larger site that matches their operational demand.”