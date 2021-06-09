By Ian McConnell
LUXURY housing developer Panacea Homes has opened a show home to promote its properties on the site of the former St Agatha’s Primary School in Kirkintilloch.
“The Primary”, a bespoke 15-home redevelopment, comprises a “luxury sandstone reconversion” of the primary school building itself, retaining original features, as well as new-build, semi-detached and detached homes on the former playground.
The school, formerly known as Gartconner Public School, was created by the architectural firm Honeyman & Keppie and built in 1897. This architectural firm was created by John Honeyman and John Keppie in 1888. Renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh joined this practice in April 1889 as a draughtsman and progressed to partner level, Panacea Homes noted.
Six homes have been created by the conversion of the original school building itself, incorporating the various classrooms, headteacher’s office and sports hall to deliver two and three-bedroom homes. These incorporate original features such as vaulted ceilings, timber eaves and original stonework.
There are a further nine, new-build homes in the school playground, comprising three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.
Ross McMillan, of Panacea Homes, said: “At The Primary we have endeavoured to create a stunning and unique development, whilst ensuring respect is paid to the traditional styling of the former, much-loved school.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.