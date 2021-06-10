AN Argyll hotel has teamed up with an Oban-based sea tours operator to offer visitors new guided tours of the region’s coastline and islands.

The Wee Hotel Company’s Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin said it is now making plans to ensure its guests have a “safe and fulfilling experience” with the benefit of new guided tours with local coastal experts, called Coastal Connection, which offers collections direct from outside the hotel at the end of the pier and from Oban harbour.

It said private charter full day trips to Tobermory, Mull or Coll will offer families and groups of up to 12 passengers the opportunity to see harbour seals, basking sharks, minke whales, porpoise, otters and dolphins, as well as Glensanda Super Quarry and Duart Castle. Two-hour trips around the island of Lismore are also available.

Image: The Pierhouse Hotel/The Wee Hotel Company.

Coastal Connection also provides "an occasional public ferry service between The Pierhouse Hotel and Lismore when extra support is needed".

Sitting on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse looks on to the islands of Lismore and Mull. The small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant is claimed to be "one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic destinations".

Listed in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2021, The Pierhouse’s menus include the freshest langoustines and mussels harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran.

Fiona Maclean, general manager of The Pierhouse Hotel, said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Struan and his twin brother, Cameron, from Coastal Connection.

“Wide-open coastal locations and fresh, clean sea air will be top of the list for people in search of a short break as soon as travel restrictions are lifted, so our new partnership with Coastal Connection will offer our guests a fresh view of the breathtaking Argyll coastline, including Lismore, Mull, Tobermory and Coll.

“Tour guides are a vital part of the visitor experience in Scotland. Their informed local knowledge and personal connection helps to provide a bespoke experience while understanding the needs of both local people and the wider Scottish environment.”

Struan Smith from Coastal Connection, added: “We’re excited to be getting back out on the water and start helping show Pierhouse Hotel guests the natural beauty of the region right on the doorstep of the hotel this summer.

“Hopefully we can look forward to a good spell of sunny weather as we move into the summer too.”

