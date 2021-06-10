Scottish hotel group Crerar is emerging from lockdown with the first five-star rated accommodation in Glencoe following an investment of more than £500,000.

The total refurbishment at the Glencoe Inn led AA rating inspectors to bestow the five-star rating on the property, one of seven boutique hotels operated by Crerar. Sitting at the heart of the world-famous glen, the property has 15 bespoke bedrooms as well as an exclusive guest terrace and outdoor ‘Hidden Garden’ spa with hot tub, sauna and relaxing loungers.

Inspectors said they were impressed with the results of the significant investment, which has seen the Glencoe Inn re-open with new-look bedrooms, food and drink offerings, and outdoor areas.

The quality of the inn’s breakfast service was also noted as it was granted the AA Breakfast Award, in recognition of the use of fresh, high-quality local produce.

The Gathering bar and grill now sits alongside a new Steak & Lobster Bistro offering, meaning diners can opt for famous fish and chip suppers, native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison, or Scottish seafood.

Crerar chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said the group is "thrilled" with the new five-star rating.

"Our intentions behind the significant investment were always to improve and upgrade to offer guests an outstanding experience, so to receive the rating so soon after the results of our refurbishment were unveiled makes it even more special," he said.

“The five-star rating truly befits the low-key luxury escape that has been created here at the Glencoe Inn, with sumptuous interiors, a food and drink offering serving up the best in Scottish produce, and an exclusive guest spa experience that affords our guests uninterrupted views of the most famous glen in the world."

Mark Ussher, general manager of the Glencoe Inn, said: “Myself and the team are over the moon to receive such fantastic news off the back of our latest AA inspection. To become the only official five-star rated business in the area is quite an achievement, but really reflects the significant investment and work that has gone into creating a superior quality boutique accommodation for guests.

“We’re especially pleased to have been granted the AA Breakfast Award as the food offering is something we really take pride in. Serving a range of fresh and hearty breakfast options made with locally sourced ingredients, including free-range eggs, really elevates their experience and adds to the homely feel we create through our surroundings and authentic hospitality.

“We’re confident our guests will agree that our upgraded rating is well-deserved.”