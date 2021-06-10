Ondine Oyster & Grill has said it has “completely transformed the entire look and feel of the restaurant” as it reopens in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Following a full refurbishment to the restaurant, oyster bar and private dining area, Ondine, renowned for its Scottish seafood, said it will have more of a focus on meat with its new robata grill – cooking over hot charcoal on an open fireplace which intensifies the flavour and adds a different texture to the meat and fish.

The name of the restaurant has also been adapted to “Ondine Oyster & Grill” to reflect more meat being slowly introduced to the menu.

The space has been converted to emulate a ship at sea.

The exterior is currently fully covered in scaffolding which will be in place until at least early next year, and which has prompted the award-winning restaurant to change its entire appearance, it said.

It has launched a new seasonal food menu and wine list as well as a oyster and cocktail menu for its bar area.

Roy Brett, chef and owner, said: "We maybe can’t control what is happening outside the restaurant but what we can control is what is happening inside, and we have created a unique dining experience with honest seasonal integrity at the fore.

“We have completely changed the entire look and feel of the place and we are really looking forward to sharing the experience with you all as we re-open and welcome you back to Ondine Oyster & Grill.”

Free retail space on offer to help with recovery

The retail space is on offer to help with the Covid recovery.

YOUNG businesses from Stirling and Forth Valley are being invited to compete for three free months of retail space within one of the area's leading shopping centres.

The competition is the first initiative launched by Thistles shopping centre in Stirling designed to help local businesses grow following the difficulties of the Covid pandemic.

Glencoe gets first five-star hotel

The property has 15 bedrooms.

SCOTTISH hotel group Crerar is emerging from lockdown with the first five-star rated accommodation in Glencoe following an investment of more than £500,000.

The total refurbishment at the Glencoe Inn led AA rating inspectors to bestow the five-star rating on the property, one of seven boutique hotels operated by Crerar.

