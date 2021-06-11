A SCOTTISH seafood restaurant has hailed the complete refurbishment of its premises and a rebrand to reflect the introduction of meat to its menu.
Ondine has said it has “completely transformed the entire look and feel of the restaurant” as it reopens in Edinburgh’s Old Town.
After the revamp of the restaurant, oyster bar and private dining area, and addition of a new robata grill, the name of the restaurant has been adapted to “Ondine Oyster & Grill”.
The exterior is currently shrouded in scaffolding which will be in place until at least early next year, and which prompted the firm to change its appearance, it said.
The interior has been converted "to emulate a ship at sea".
Roy Brett, chef and owner, said: "We maybe can’t control what is happening outside the restaurant but what we can control is what is happening inside, and we have created a unique dining experience with honest seasonal integrity at the fore.
"We have completely changed the entire look and feel of the place and we are really looking forward to sharing the experience with you all as we re-open and welcome you back.”
