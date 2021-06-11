By Ian McConnell
LORD Ian Livingston, a former chief executive of telecoms giant BT and erstwhile director of football club Celtic, has joined the board of electricity and gas transmission and distribution company National Grid.
He will take up his non-executive director post at National Grid on August 1, and join the group’s remuneration committee. National Grid noted, as chief executive of BT, Lord Livingston had “launched a major fibre investment programme and drove a large increase in cashflow, profits and share price”.
READ MORE: Overseas travel: One step forward, two steps back as chaos abounds: Opinion: Ian McConnell
Paula Rosput Reynolds, who chairs National Grid, said: “When one considers the tremendous changes in technology and infrastructure that took place in telecommunications, Ian brings an invaluable perspective to the challenges and opportunities of the journey to net zero. The board is delighted that Ian has agreed to bring his intellect, leadership experience and financial acumen to National Grid.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one
Lord Livingston joined BT as chief financial officer in 2002. After being promoted to run the core retail division, he became chief executive in 2008. National Grid noted he had left BT when asked in 2013 by then prime minister David Cameron to join the UK Government as Minister of State for Trade & Investment, filling this role until 2015.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.