Miller Homes has unveiled two new developments in East Lothian.

Winton View in Tranent and Carberry Grange in Whitecraig will both offer a selection of three, four and five bedroom energy-efficient family homes "within easy reach of Edinburgh City Centre and the Central Belt".

Winton View will create 99 new homes and Carberry Grange will bring a further 187 new homes to the area, with both developments having a range of Miller Homes’ most popular home styles.

Winton View, in Tranent, is located a short distance from East Lothian’s popular beaches and golf courses, as well as supermarkets, restaurants and popular attractions. Situated off Ormiston Road, a short drive from the historic Winton Castle and the A1, the new development offers local amenities and transport links into Edinburgh.

Home styles at Winton View will range from the three-bedroom Fulton to the five-bedroom Castleford, meaning the development will appeal to buyers of all ages and stages.

Carberry Grange is in walking distance of the harbour town of Musselburgh, near the village of Inveresk and the town of Dalkeith.

With amenities nearby including Fort Kinnaird retail park, local schooling, historic attractions and green spaces, and with he Edinburgh City Bypass a five-minute drive away, Carberry Grange "offers first-class transport links in an idyllic setting".

The development will cater to a wide range of buyers, with available home styles varying from the three-bedroom Haston, ideal for young professionals and those looking to get a foot on the property ladder, to the five-bedroom Thetford which is great for growing families.

Peter Thomson, regional managing director for Miller Homes Scotland, said: “We’re very pleased to announce the acquisition of two significant new sites in East Lothian, which will create a total of 349 homes in the area, including 63 affordable housing units. These two new sites in East Lothian extend our reach in this key location for our Scotland East division and we expect them to be extremely popular.”

Work starts on the new developments in Autumn 2021 with the first homes ready to move into in early summer 2022.

Tracy Black: G7 stakes are high

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland.

OPINION: Those of us with long memories will remember the G8 Summit at Gleneagles, as optimism, determination and no shortage of security barriers welcomed world leaders as they sought to address global poverty.

This weekend Cornwall plays host and the stakes are every bit as high. Talks on international tax and trade, technological advances and the climate crisis will all feature prominently, yet undoubtedly Covid will still dominate many conversations. And rightly so.

New chief at helm of Aberdeen engineer

Nucore workshop.

ABERDEEN-based Nucore Group, the engineering company that provides solutions for hazardous environments, has expansion in its sights after completing a restructure and refinancing deal that led to the exit of chief executive Mark Fraser.

READ MORE: Beechbrook Capital, a specialist lender to small and medium-sized enterprises, has taken a stake in the business and drafted in Mike Bryant to lead Nucore following the departure of Mr Fraser, who led the restructure.

