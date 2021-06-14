A FAMOUS whisky is set to be unveiled in a new setting after 18 months of extensive renovations,

The Glenlivet is set to reopen its doors after 18 months of extensive renovations “to offer whisky fans everywhere the ultimate immersive Speyside experience”.

Guests will be able to “discover the brand’s rich history, through unmissable tours exploring the rarest editions only available at the visitor centre, and being one of the first to trial the unique Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule collection”.

The firm said that, "after much anticipation, the “original Speyside single malt” has released a first look into its newly refurbished home, as it continues to shape the future of single malt whisky. Located at The Glenlivet distillery in a remote glen in Speyside, the redesigned visitor experience will reopen to the public after 18 months of extensive renovations and is expected to “entice whisky fans old and new to the area”.

Set over 1,000 square metres, the home of The Glenlivet will offer fully immersive experiences that celebrate the life and history of the Speyside area.

The Glenlivet bottle wall.

The experience’s interiors have the “highest level of Scottish craftsmanship”, with the firm having invested significantly in the local community through the redevelopment.

Visitors will be educated on the brand’s rich and dramatic history, being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt, as well as the art of perfecting the unique, smooth and balanced taste of The Glenlivet.

“Breaking the mould of traditional whisky drinking, The Glenlivet is using a blend of innovative technologies, whisky tastings and exclusive bottlings to bring the distillery to life,” the company said.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover aged, unique whiskies from the archives, including rare editions, such as the Atlantic Single Cask 40 year old and the newly released 38 year old Cellar Collection with only 30 bottles distilled, and available exclusively at the visitor experience. Visitors can be among the first to trial a coveted Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule as part of the new experiences.

Continuing the legacy of visionary founder George Smith and his legendary hospitality since 1824, guests from around the world are invited and “will receive the warmest welcome to the home of The Glenlivet to enjoy an experience like no other”.

Linda Brown, visitor experience manager, said: “At The Glenlivet we believe in pushing boundaries and breaking tradition, and this is certainly represented throughout this redesign. I worked at the visitor experience when it was last refurbished 23 years ago, but this is something else.

"To tell the brand's story in a truly authentic way, we have reinvigorated the original experience, striving to give whisky lovers the best possible time whilst visiting the distillery. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans, as well as new faces.”

