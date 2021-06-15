PLANS have been revealed to build the first grain distillery in the Scottish Borders.
Jackson Distillers, led by entrepreneur Trevor Jackson, is working with Noble & Company to raise £46 million to develop the project.
The St Boswells Distillery would produce 200 million litres of pure alcohol per year to meet demand from Scotch whisky blenders and to provide Scottish grain neutral spirit to the gin and vodka industries.
The developer says it would be only the second grain distillery to be built in Scotland in the last 25 years.
Mr Jackson said: "We are excited to bring forward this transformational opportunity for the Scottish Borders. The project will create 20 permanent high-value jobs and a further 200 jobs through the construction stage whilst providing a crucial ongoing contribution to the local rural economy.
"The distillery will play its part in helping Scotland meet its climate change ambitions, sending zero waste to landfill with sustainability at the forefront of its production practices.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.