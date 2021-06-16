THE new St James Quarter retail complex in Edinburgh has announced that it has signed four more tenants ahead of the opening of the centre next week.
A spokesperson for St James Quarter said The Kooples, Aeronautica Militare and Nordic Outdoor had become the latest international fashion brands to decide to open stores in its retail Galleria.
Scottish watch designer Kartel will also open a store in the Galleria, which forms part of a development that is being built on the site of the former St James Centre. The St James Quarter will also feature apartments and leisure facilities, including a W Hotel and an Everyman Cinema.
The Galleria will open on June 24 with other elements of the quarter to be completed in coming months.
The Galleria includes 80 retail and food and drink units.
On Monday a spokesperson for the St James Quarter said 43 frontages were expected to open on June 24, with a further 26 expected to open by the end of the year. The spokesperson noted that the Galleria is 81 per cent let in terms of internal area, in line with expectations that were set out two years ago.
The St James Quarter development is being led by the Nuveen Real Estate property investment business.
