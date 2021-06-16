By Scott Wright

THE incoming chief of the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation has welcomed recognition of the “vital role” business creators and owners can play in the economic recovery by the country’s new Economy Minister.

Kate Forbes won praise from the business organisation for declaring that “pioneers and entrepreneurs will be the bedrock” of efforts to transform the economy following the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Forbes pledged after being appointed Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy that the Scottish Government would “create the best conditions for entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities to produce, to invent, to scale up, and in so doing, create secure and satisfying jobs which pay a fair wage.”

Responding to the comments, Sean McGrath, chief executive designate of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “This is an important recognition of the vital role entrepreneurship will play in helping our economy to recover. For 14 years we have been developing and unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of people in Scotland – something that can only be done in collaboration with others.

“We acknowledge the minister’s remarks that this isn’t just about entrepreneurs establishing new businesses – there is a need to capture and unlock the potential to be entrepreneurial from people leading organisations of all kinds in what will be a collective effort.

“The Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation stands ready to play our part in this much-needed effort.”

Colin Robertson, chairman of the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation, added: “This is undoubtedly the biggest challenge facing the country in terms of economic recovery in decades. It is up to all of us to work together to propel Scotland out of the lingering consequences of the pandemic. This will be a true team effort in which everyone has a part to play.”

Mr McGrath will succeed Sandy Kennedy as chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland in July. He was formerly the organisation’s finance director.