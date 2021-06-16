By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH retail sales value in May was down far less sharply on the same month of 2019 than was the case in April, the latest industry figures reveal.

The Scottish Retail Consortium’s monthly monitor, published today, shows that the value of sales last month was down by 3.6 per cent on the same month of 2019. May was the first full month in which non-essential retail was open, following emergence from the most recent lockdown.

The value of Scottish retail sales in April was down by 15.6% on the same period of 2019, even though trading was buoyed significantly by the reopening of non-essential stores in the final week of that month.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy and external affairs at the SRC, said: “Retailers continue to benefit from the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the return to shops with May showing the best retail sales figures in 15 months. However, despite evidence of pent-up demand coming through sales still failed to break into positive [growth] territory, remaining below the comparable May 2019 figures.”

Scotland’s grocery sector remained significantly stronger in May than the non-food retail category, which tends to reflect the more discretionary elements of consumer spending.

The value of food sales in Scotland last month was up by 2.5% on May 2019. Non-food sales value in May was down by 8.7% on the same month of 2019.

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at accountancy firm KPMG, said: “The retail sales growth we’d hoped for in May didn’t materialise. However, there are positive signs for the months ahead. Food sales continue to perform well and non-food sales at bricks-and-mortar stores improved during the first full month of Scotland’s high streets reopening.”