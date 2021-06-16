XPO Logistics is aiming to deliver a new £40 million industrial development at a site bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

The development will also deliver significant community and public amenity space over the 40-acre site, it is claimed.

The global logistics provider is seeking to deliver a 300,000 square foot warehouse distribution centre, with will deliver significant economic benefits, including creating around 300 new jobs.

Additionally, it will address a market proven requirement for a warehouse of this scale in the M8 corridor through a 100 per cent carbon neutral state-of-the-art construction, it is also claimed.

Around a third will be occupied by the warehouse, with the rest of the site significantly enhanced through providing landscaping/parkland, providing public access, the developer said.

The developer has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to North Lanarkshire Council, informing that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to Covid-19. Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am on Thursday 24th June on the dedicated project website: www.xpo-motherwell.scot

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on the same day. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

A spokesperson for XPO Logistics, said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

"This exciting development will provide significant benefits to the local community, with this £40 million investment creating 300 new jobs, delivering a 100 per cent carbon neutral facility, and addressing increasing e-commerce demands.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have."

