THE demand for industrial property in Scotland has been underlined by a major new letting in the east of the country, it has been declared.
Open Safety Equipment, a global specialist in designing and manufacturing diving rebreather apparatus, has committed to leasing 7,500 square feet at the Newhailes Industrial Estate in Musselburgh.
The property is spread over two workshops, office space and stores said Allied Surveyors Scotland, which negotiated the deal.
Allied said the agreement, handled by its east coast commercial agency, was one of the biggest commercial lettings seen in East Lothian this year.
“Demand for good quality industrial space continues to move at pace across the Edinburgh region, driven by a lack of supply,” said Iain Mercer, Allied’s director of commercial agency (east).
“This property offered Open Safety the expansion space they desired in a strong location with good communication links.”
Separately, Allied said it acted for East Lothian beautician business That Rosie Glow in acquiring a new 10-year lease from landlord London and Cambridge Properties at 13 Market Place in North Berwick.
“That Rosie Glow had been searching for a unit in East Lothian for a while with North Berwick the preferred location to open their second outlet,” Mr Mercer added.
