PURE Spa & Beauty has announced further UK expansion with new spas set to open north and south of the Border.

The Edinburgh based company is to open the new leisure club based spas at Nuffield Health in Milngavie and David Lloyd in Coventry, taking the brand's UK spa locations to 17.

It is part of plans to nearly double the number of sites.

With locations in West Nile Street, Silverburn and Hamilton, Nuffield Health Milngavie Fitness & Wellbeing Gym will be PURE Spa & Beauty's fourth Glasgow area location and the first within a Nuffield brand.

Set in the grounds of Dougalston Golf Club, the state-of-the-art fitness facilities already provide a first-class health service and from July 2021 will begin to offer spa treatments for members and non-members.

PURE Spa Milngavie will have six treatment rooms, relaxation room, as well as a spacious beauty salon and will pioneer a new spa treatment and retail partnership with ESPA skincare within Glasgow.

Founder and chief executive Becky Woodhouse said: "After the challenges presented by Covid over the last 15 months, we are super excited to be expanding again with brand new spas in Coventry and Glasgow Milngavie.”

PURE Spa & Beauty opened its first salon in Edinburgh in 2002. It now has outlets in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, Manchester, Bristol, London, Lytham St Annes and Peterborough. The company has opened eight new locations since 2018 with further expansions for 2021 in the pipeline.

Ms Woodhouse added: "We have never lost sight of our goal to become the go-to accessible spa and beauty brand in the UK, and these additional spas move us closer to achieving our five-year plan of growing to 30 locations across the UK. Our successful model is underpinned by our focus on growing the PURE branded product range together with new and exciting partnerships with ESPA and Image Skincare.

“PURE’s emergence as the UK leader in accessible, high quality spa and beauty services has enabled our company to develop additional partnerships with multiple hotel and health club partners over the last 12 months. As we continue to grow and develop our brand across the UK, it is so encouraging to see further opportunities emerging with hotel and health club partners keen to enhance their spa and beauty offerings in the knowledge that our team at PURE will deliver a high quality, financially attractive, turn-key solution.”

PURE Spa & Beauty Coventry will be the group's first spa in the Midlands.

Landmark city centre office building sold

The off-market sale was completed by real estate advisor CBRE on behalf of Patrizia.

AN A-listed office building in Glasgow city centre has been sold for more than £5.5 million.

Joy for Scotch whisky industry after breakthrough in biggest market

The US is the biggest export market for Scotch whisky.

THE Scotch whisky industry has this morning welcomed a five-year suspension of US import tariffs on single malt.

