A SCOTTISH energy giant has signed up to become a Climate City Champion supporting the city council’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

ScottishPower has pledged to help radically reduce Glasgow’s carbon emissions by signing up to the climate charter.

It marks a commitment by leading businesses and employers in Scotland’s largest city to take action within their own organisation and sectors to contribute to a green recovery and radically reduce carbon emissions.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower joined Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken to sign the local authority’s Sustainable Glasgow Green Recovery Hub charter at event in the city chambers.

Mr Anderson said: “As we work to reduce carbon emissions and achieve Net Zero targets, companies like ours have a responsibility to lead by example and show how we’re making the transition to a cleaner and greener future a reality.

“Back in 2019, we pledged alongside the council to transform Glasgow into the UK’s first net zero city. Signing up to become a Climate City Champion is the latest step on our journey to tackle the climate emergency, reduce our own emissions and show how to become a more sustainable business.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, said she was delighted to sign the Sustainable Glasgow Charter on behalf of Glasgow City Council, adding: "As a signatory, we are fully committed to achieving the ambition set out in the charter."

Ms Aitken added: "Glasgow City Council has developed policies and plans, such as Glasgow’s Climate Plan and the Circular Economy Routemap, to ensure that we are in the best position to play our part in contributing to the collective effort to make Glasgow a Net Zero Carbon city by 2030.

“This charter underpins those efforts, and I would encourage businesses from across Glasgow to sign up to help support the cities climate ambitions.

“I’d like to thank the Sustainable Glasgow partner organisations for not only making the charter a possibility but also for their ongoing efforts in tackling the climate emergency with new and innovative solutions.”

ScottishPower is one of the largest employers in Glasgow and was the first integrated utility company in the UK to only generate 100% green electricity.

It owns and operates Whitelee Windfarm on the outskirts of the city, which produces enough renewable electricity to meet the annual electricity demands of around 350,000 homes – practically every home in Glasgow.

By signing up to the Charter, it is committing to effect significant and demonstrable change in business practices resulting in an accelerated reduction in climate emissions that contribute to Glasgow’s net zero carbon target.

Its purpose-built Glasgow headquarters already has an A class Energy Performance Certificate and harvests a plentiful supply of filtered rainwater to flush toilets. The utility firm is also in the process of electrifying its entire vehicle fleet under 3.5 tonnes – some 1,200 vehicles.

And it is investing £10bn over the next five

years in the clean energy generation and networks infrastructure needed to help the UK decarbonise, focusing on renewable energy, smart grids, storage, and electric mobility.