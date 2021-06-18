The Perfume Shop has announced it will be opening a new concept store in Scotland next week.

The 950sq ft store, which is creating nine new jobs in the St James Quarter, Edinburgh, will take The Perfume Shop’s "experiential format, negating His and Hers fragrance bays and instead categorising scents by brand, with favourites including Chanel, Dior, Mugler, Marc Jacobs, Boss and Gucci, alongside bestselling own brand ranges The Perfume Edit and ME".

The flagship space has also taken its corporate social responsiblity credentials into consideration "from the appointment of a local main contractor to deliver the project with reduced travel distances, to the fact that lighting is all LED and sensor-controlled".

Picture: St James Quarter.

The floor is sustainable timber, the entrance mat made from 80% recycled goat hair and the "statement tree" taking pride of place in store uses recycled bottles.

The store’s heating and cooling system is integrated for efficiency, water efficiency taps have been installed and the door is an automatic open and close to reduce wasted energy in heating/cooling the store.

The store will be home to a dedicated CSR zone with the tree where refillable fragrances are available; and customers will be able to return their empty bottles for recycling and receive 10% off their next purchase, while The Perfume Shop will plant a tree with charity Eden Reforestation Projects for every bottle recycled.

Cathy Newman, The Perfume Shop’s marketing & customer experience director, said: “We are so excited to be able to open a new store in such a prestigious flagship location and really thrilled to have made the store as environmentally-friendly as possible.

“This is really going to be an exciting space for Edinburgh and for The Perfume Shop and we can’t wait to welcome customers into store.”

