More than £26m is being invested into an energy transition zone in Aberdeen to help the oil and gas sector diversify over the next decade.

The major initiative will be located adjacent to Aberdeen’s new £350 million south harbour development.

It's part of long-term plans to achieve net-zero emissions.

It is expected to directly support 2,500 green jobs by 2030, alongside a further 10,000 transition-related jobs.

The investment will come from the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund, a five-year financial package which was launched in June 2020 to support the oil, gas and energy sectors grow and diversify, whilst helping attract further private investment.

The Fund has already provided funding of £6.5 million for a Global Underwater Hub as well as £4.65 million to Aberdeen City Council to expand its hydrogen bus fleet.

Further funding announcements are expected to be made in the coming months.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is wholly committed to ending our contribution to climate change by 2045, and doing so in a way that ensures a just transition to net-zero, making sure no-one is left behind.

“One year ago we launched the £62 million Energy Transition Fund, recognising the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, but also the need to support our energy sector to grow and transition in a fair way.

“Urgent, collective action is required in order to ensure a just transition to a net-zero economy. By capitalising on our strengths in energy, innovation and our skilled workforce, Scotland can show the rest of the world how it’s done – and ensure our people, businesses and communities are at the forefront of our new green economy.

“I am pleased to announce this financial support for the Energy Transition Zone, which is a hugely exciting project that promises to accelerate our journey to net-zero whilst, crucially, ensuring that journey is fair and creates a better future for everyone.”

The news follows a similar funding boost from the UK Government in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget earlier this year, where £27m was committed towards creating an energy transition zone in the city.

Chief Executive of ETZ Ltd Maggie McGinlay said: “The Scottish Government’s confirmation of financial support for the Energy Transition Zone is a welcome boost for Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland.

“ETZ Ltd’s clear ambition is to transform the region into a globally integrated energy cluster, focused on accelerating to net zero through energy transition activities. Today’s announcement, alongside the UK Government’s commitment of similar levels of funding toward the project, will help ensure this ambition becomes a reality.

“The North East is uniquely positioned within Scotland and the UK to take advantage of this great opportunity. As we continue to transition from oil and gas, the Energy Transition Zone will enable us to develop a world class supply chain and create significant new green employment and investment opportunities.

“There is a lot of work to be done in order to realise this ambition and this will include a programme of extensive engagement with the local communities and businesses to ensure the region’s energy transition ambitions are developed in line with the needs of the community, industry and investors.”