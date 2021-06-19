Mcvitie’s workers are protesting in Glasgow over the the loss of nearly 500 jobs at the city's biscuit factory.

The demonstration takes place just two days after McVitie owners Pladis issued formal redundancy notices to 470 workers at the Tollcross plant.

Workers have gathered outside the Glasgow Fort M&S store on Saturday in a bid to ask key clients in the retail supply chain to back their campaign to prevent the closure of the factory.

The Tollcross site is a major manufacturer of mallow biscuits for the retail giant’s own products.

There has been anger and widespread opposition to the closure among not only the workers but communities across the east of the city and politicians across parties.

Generations of families have worked at the Glasgow biscuit works which first opened in 1925 as part of the Macfarlane and Lang's Victoria Biscuit Works.

GMB Scotland Organiser David Hume said:“Our campaign to save jobs and bring-in new investment continues.

“It’s been a difficult few days’ for the Tollcross workforce, there’s no doubt about it, but the extreme bad faith shown by pladis over their redundancy notice announcement has only served to strengthen our members’ resolve.

“This demo is about sending a message to McVitie’s key clients like M&S, and to keep building support among the good people of Glasgow, that pladis’ actions are unexplained and unjust, and that these workers can and should have a future in the East End.

“It’s their factory and their future, and they are going to keep fighting.”

Unions say that the factory through its parent owners Pladis has refused to engage with the newly established Action Group set up to prevent the factory's closure.

The group is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy, Kate Forbes MSP, and involves the trade unions, Glasgow City Council, Scottish Enterprise, Clyde Gateway and Skills Development Scotland.

Pladis have said they "remain committed to meaningful consultation with our employees and their representatives."