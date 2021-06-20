A CATAMARAN owned by Orkney-based Pentland Ferries is undergoing sea trials ahead of its potential deployment on Scotland’s crisis-hit west coast ferry network.
Transport Scotland revealed this week that the MV Pentalina is being taken through berthing trials at a number of ports and could be introduced to ease the pressure on CalMac’s ageing fleet.
It comes as efforts are made to address a hugely disrupted summer on the network, which has seen services to the islands come under pressure because of ferry breakdowns and emergency repairs.
READ MORE: Business groups have expressed deep concern over the impact on island economies.
Austrian IT executive puts £7.2m into Inverclyde whisky project
An Austrian IT executive with a history of investment in distilleries has become the major shareholder in Ardgowan, which is looking to revive whisky production in Inverclyde.
READ MORE: Roland Grain has injected £7.2 million into the business, along with a further £1.2m from new and existing shareholders. The money will allow Ardgowan to begin construction of its one million litre single malt distillery later this year, with production expected to begin in 2023.
First grain distillery in the Scottish Borders plan unveiled
PLANS have been revealed to build the first grain distillery in the Scottish Borders.
READ MORE: Jackson Distillers, led by entrepreneur Trevor Jackson, is working with Noble & Company to raise £46 million to develop the project.
Landmark A-listed Glasgow city centre building sold
AN A-listed office building in Glasgow city centre has been sold for more than £5.5 million.
The building at 84-94 St Vincent Street, which is home to occupiers including Pizza Punks on the ground floor and Interstate Hotels, Crawford & Co and Visit Scotland, on the upper floors, has been purchased by a private investor.
READ MORE: The off-market sale was completed by real estate advisor CBRE on behalf of Patrizia.
Restaurateur expresses surprise at having to take on more staff after reopening
THE owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed surprise at having to take on more staff to meet buoyant demand in a “miracle” reopening from lockdown, having retained all of the existing workforce throughout the pandemic.
READ MORE: Marco Giannasi, who owns the Battlefield Rest on the south side of Glasgow with wife Yellena, observed that some other restaurants were also taking on staff amid strong trading.
Energy giant unveils plan for one of biggest Scottish infrastructure projects in decades
ENERGY giant Drax has underlined its willingness to complete one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland in decades, with the right support.
READ MORE: The company said it wants to help unlock Scotland’s renewables potential by expanding the so-called ‘Hollow Mountain’ hydro power station in Argyll.
