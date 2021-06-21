AN E-bike share company is to launch across Scotland after the success of the country's largest scheme over the last two years.

Forth Bike, Scotland’s largest e-bike share scheme have travelled over 120,000 miles around Forth Valley since 2019.

Now e-bike firm Bewegen is to launch elsewhere in Scotland, initially in Inverness and Fort William later this year.

The most popular station is The Helix, which in this May alone witnessed over 500 single trips.

This year the number of stations rose to 16 when stations in Denny, Falkirk Community Hospital, Callendar Park, Grangemouth, Bo’Ness opened in March.

The scheme is said to have proven to be essential for the local communities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS staff members were offered 100 free memberships, funded by local environmental charity Forth Environment Link, and all of these have now been claimed, helping the essential workers travel safely.

Suvi Loponen, community outreach and business development officer at Forth Bike, said: “The feedback we’ve got from Forth Bike users has been really positive.

“The electric assisted bikes have allowed many people who’ve not been on a bike for years to now go out cycling daily with their friends, and visitors whizz around the local sights without having to worry about parking charges or space.

“It’s been inspiring to see the people around Forth Valley embrace the scheme so profoundly and care for it – and I am sure that this will enable it to grow even more. Because that is what we want - to get even more people on bikes.”

Marie-Hélène Houle, of Bewegen, which supplies the bikes, said: “Despite the pandemic, last year was a great success for Forth Bike.

“It’s been exciting to follow the growth and be able to provide essential workers and now visitors alike with our electric bikes. The success of Forth Bike would not have been possible without our local partners, who’ve collaborated in building and maintaining this valuable service for the region.

“And continuing the success in Scotland, we’re launching our bikes in Inverness and Fort William later this year. Based on the reception Forth Bike has had, we’re confident they’ll be well received and prove that bike schemes are not only popular – and needed - in big metropolitan cities.”

The communities of Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire along with the Forth Environment Link (FEL) and NHS Forth Valley have contracted a collaboration and partnership with Bewegen Technologies and WegoShare.

