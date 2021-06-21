By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH family-run jeweller Laings has unveiled plans to invest £10 million over the next two years in showrooms and workshops, enabling customers north of the Border to see watchmakers and goldsmiths in action.

Laings plans to increase its workforce by 25 per cent on the back of the investment.

The firm’s Cardiff showroom will treble in size under the expansion plans.

And the jeweller pledged “significant investment” in its Scottish workshops, in what Laings said would mark “the beginning of a new client experience”.

The company said: “For the first time in the company’s history, clients will be invited to join the watchmakers and goldsmiths behind the benches to see their skills in action when completing services, drawing back the curtain on the artisan crafts and allowing the team to take centre stage.

“Upon opening, the workshops will play host to client immersion sessions, luxury events and meet the makers demonstrations to showcase expertise, allowing clients to see the intricacies of every service first-hand.”

Laings chief executive Joe Walsh said: “The workshops create a special experience for our customers. Not only will they be able to talk to the watchmakers and see them working, they’ll also be able to attend events where they can gain a deeper insight into the craft – taking watches apart, seeing how the mechanics work and putting them back together. People are looking for experiences now and that’s what we want – to deliver a new form of retail that captures the imagination of our clients.”