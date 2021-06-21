Student flat developments are to be restricted in university areas of Glasgow where over-provision risks "eroding" communities.

Two areas have been identified by the council where the volume of purpose built student accommodation is said to have reached such a level that further proposals "would likely undermine residential amenity in these areas".

The areas of Partick and Yorkhill, which are close to Glasgow University and Townhead and Cowcaddens, near Glasgow Caledonian University, have been singled out in a report which will issue strict new guidelines for developers.

The 2011 Census confirmed that there were almost 130,000 students studying in Glasgow.

Traditionally, students have lived in halls of residence, at home or in private rented accommodation

Over the past 15 years, purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) has become an increasingly popular model, primarily attracting post-graduate and international students.

The council says high-quality accommodation that is appropriately located can make a positive contribution to the local environment, making use of vacant and derelict sites as well as helping sustain facilities and amenities for residents.

However the report adds: "While Student Accommodation often brings positive impacts as described above, there is a risk that an increased concentration of student accommodation in a locality will lead to the erosion of the established community, harming the relationship between the community and place."

Developers will now be required to provide a detailed analysis of the area and indicate what amenities they will bring for the benefit of the wider community such as cafes and recycling facilities.

"This information will serve to inform the assessment of whether the proposal will have a harmful impact on the maintenance of a sustainable community".

The council says areas which are densely populated with a broad range of facilities and services are likely to have a greater capacity to absorb student accommodation without harming "community cohesion".

In areas of the city where there is no established community, developers would be expected to include a proportion of mainstream residential development. in sites greater than 5,000 square metres, 40% of accommodation would be required.

Applications will be favoured in locations with good access to university and college facilities by active travel routes and public transport and where the development has good access to shops, services, healthcare, leisure and community facilities.

The guidelines also state that "every effort" should be made to integrate the layout and building design into the surrounding community and enhance the character of the area while developers will also be required to provide evidence that there is sufficient demand for student flats.

Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhood, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “The new planning guidance on student accommodation will stop over-concentration in certain areas of the city and improve quality of design.

"While student accommodation is key to attracting and supporting a key part of Glasgow’s social and economic life, this more balanced approach to future development and provision will benefit our student population and the wider city.”

The guidance will now be submitted to the Scottish Government for consideration.