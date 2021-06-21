By Ian McConnell
WOLFCRAIG has revealed plans for a £15 million development of a Scotch whisky distillery and visitor centre at the Craigforth campus in Stirling, having agreed to acquire land at the site from developer Ambassador Group.
The Wolfcraig Distillery business has been founded by Michael Lunn, former chairman and chief executive of Scotch whisky distiller Whyte and Mackay Group, and co-directors John Moore and Jamie Lunn.
It noted that, working alongside this management trio, would be a “team of industry experts” including master blender Richard Paterson, master distiller Ian Macmillan, erstwhile Diageo production director Alan Rutherford, and former Bacardi UK operations director Iain Lochhead.
The planned new distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland single malt Scotch whisky in addition to a “range of other associated spirits”.
Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investments, said: “We are very excited that Wolfcraig see their future as part of our Craigforth development and it’s great news for our overall masterplan. We have been extremely impressed by the vision of the Wolfcraig management team and look forward to being a part of their journey.”
