By Scott Wright
MURGITROYD, the intellectual property protection business, has bolstered its leadership team with two key appointments.
Helen Archibald has been drafted in from law firm Thorntons as chief operating officer, while Joanne Lecky has been appointed managing director of the company's trademark group.
Ms Lecky has been with Murgitroyd since 2002.
The pair will report directly to chief executive Gordon Stark.
Glasgow-based Murgitroyd said the appointments follow a period of growth at the company in the last 12 months in spite of the impact of the pandemic.
Mr Stark said: “We are thrilled to attract someone of Helen’s calibre to Murgitroyd. Helen will lead business operations across our international office network and her experience in legal professional services will enhance our ability to focus on strategic delivery, operational efficiency and the use of technology to support our growth ambitions.”
He added: “Joanne Lecky is a skilled trademark attorney, trusted by her clients to support their brands.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.