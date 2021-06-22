A SCOTTISH baker has hailed securing a new six-figure deal with Lidl to supply rolls, cakes and an exclusive new range of savoury bakes.

The Mortons Rolls range includes new Ferguson’s Steak Bakes, Cheesy Bean Bakes and Chicken Curry Bakes.

Employing over 260 people, the independently-owned company began making traditional morning rolls in 1965 before venturing into cakes, biscuits and the Scottish breakfast staple, potato scones.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: The battle for grocery giant has only just begun

With significant investment being made in new machinery alongside the creation of new jobs, the new savoury line is part of the bakery’s commitment to diversifying its range and business growth.

As one of Lidl’s longest-standing Scottish suppliers, Mortons Rolls has produced morning rolls, potato scones and sweet treats for the supermarket for over 17 years but the new contract includes an exclusive range of savoury bakes from the Glasgow-based bakery for the first time.

Alastair Sherry, managing director at Mortons Rolls, said: “We know morning rolls inside out and we’ve spent decades maintaining the traditional methods of baking with our team now producing over one million a week.

“Venturing into savoury bakes was the natural next step for us and our partnership with Lidl helped us to do just that through the new contract and their ongoing support for our business.”

Paul McQuade, head of buying, Scotland, at Lidl, said: “We’re incredibly proud to work with Mortons Rolls - they have been at the forefront of our commitment to supporting Scottish producers and have become a valuable partner.

“Our long-standing and close relationship with the team has enabled us to strategically explore exciting new product lines and bring them exclusively to our shelves.”

Scottish Enterprise unveils new chief executive

ADRIAN Gillespie, chief commercial officer at the University of Strathclyde, has been appointed as the new chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise on an annual salary of £180,000.

READ MORE: Mr Gillespie, previously a Scottish Enterprise veteran having spent 16 years with the taxpayer-funded organisation previously, will return to the agency to take up the top post on September 1.

Covid Scotland: Majority of start-ups grew during pandemic

Amiqus CEO Callum Murray and new chair Sir Sandy Crombie. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

AROUND 68 per cent of start-ups grew during the pandemic, with only 11% saying they contracted, according to a new survey.

READ MORE: The Scottish Start-up Survey 2021, run by the Engage Invest Exploit (EIE) team at the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre, shows 72% of start-ups expect their company to come out of the pandemic in a stronger position.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: