ARGYLL and the Isles has topped the list for investors and businesses planning a move, according to Rathbones.

Nearly two thirds, 61 per cent, of high net worth individuals and business owners across Scotland have considered a property move in the last year, the investment managers said.

Of those who have considered a property move in the last year, 21% said they have considered moving to Argyll and the Isles.

Rathbones said Covid-19 has presented its own set of challenges since March 2020 “forcing many to adapt to new ways of working and rethink their home environment” and as a result “many are considering moving out of cities to more rural locations, to enjoy more green space or coastal living”.

Argyll and the Isles was closely followed by Ayrshire and Arran, also on 21%, and Greater Glasgow and the Clyde Valley at 19%, with Edinburgh and Lothians fourth at 17% behind Dumfries and Galloway at 18%.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were fifth at 17%, Fife next at 16%, Dundee and Angus at 16%, Scottish Borders at 14% and Shetland at 12%.

Some have thought about moving out of Scotland entirely with 12% considering moving elsewhere in the UK, 12% said they had considered Europe, excluding the UK, and 5% considered moving to the Americas.

Kindar Brown, financial planner at Rathbone Investment Management, said: “Lockdown has forced us all to spend a much greater amount of time at home, with many navigating home working, home schooling, exercise, and socialising all under one roof. Understandably, it’s meant that many have reconsidered their home environment and thought about a move.

“More rural locations have become popular choices as people yearn for more outside space and the daily commute becomes less of a factor to consider.

“If thinking about moving home, it’s important to factor in the true costs of moving as well as your new living expenses and lifestyle costs. These can be very different in a countryside location than in a city.

“It’s easy to only consider the purchase price of the new property, but there are many other costs which need to be factored in. More often than not, these need to be paid upfront, so small actions like budgeting early and factoring these into total costs can help with an overall savings plan.”

The research was conducted by Censuswide between February 18 2021 and February 26 2021, with a sample of 504 high net worths - those with over £250,000 investable assets and business owners across Scotland.

