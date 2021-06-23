By Scott Wright
ABERDEEN City Council has launched a search for a joint venture partner to support plans to develop a hydrogen hub in the city.
The authority is looking for a supplier to the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub – an infrastructure development programme spanning housing, heating and transport – to power public sector vehicles.
The hub has been heralded as Scotland’s first commercially scalable, investable hydrogen production site. It is envisaged the joint venture will build on the city’s existing hydrogen infrastructure and transport projects, including a fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, public sector vehicles and waste trucks.
Council leader Jenny Laing said: “Aberdeen is already recognised as a pioneering hydrogen city and creating this strategic partnership will be crucial step in realising our ambitions for Aberdeen to become a global leader in hydrogen. The Hub will capitalise on Aberdeen’s leading role as a pioneering hydrogen city and create a springboard for economic growth, future investment, technology development and job creation across the region.”
