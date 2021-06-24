By Scott Wright

AWS Ocean Energy has hailed a “critical milestone” in the development of its prototype wave energy converter.

The Inverness-based marine energy systems company expects to start commissioning and dry-testing the 16-kilowatt Archimedes Waveswing in early July after two major sub-assemblies were joined together.

The machine, which is moored sub-sea and reacts to changes in pressure caused by passing waves, has been developed for remote power applications, such as subsea oilfield assets.

The final hook-up of the internal systems is now underway at Malin Marine in Glasgow.

The machine will ultimately be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney later this year.

Weighing 50 tonnes, the 7-metre high, 4 metre-diameter Waveswing will produce continuous power of 16kW in moderate seas.

The £3.4 million Waveswing project has been funded by Wave Energy Scotland as part of the Novel Wave Energy Converter development programme, which aims to demonstrate Europe’s leading wave energy technologies in real sea conditions.