Lidl GB has published a list of key areas across Scotland where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development or relocation opportunities.

The firm said that of particular focus this year includes town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations across the country.

This forms part of the discounter’s ambitious plans to have 1,000 stores throughout Great Britain by the end of 2023.

The retailer's ever-growing estate spans Scotland with stores in communities from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south.

The list of desirable locations for new stores is aimed at landowners and landlords with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl.

READ MORE: 20 new Aldi Scotland stores: Full list

The discounter is seeking prominent sites, which are easily accessible, and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow, whilst it is also interested in mixed-use sites.

In addition to offering quality food at the lowest prices on the market, many of the new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

Each new store will also become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back, which sees surplus food donated to those within local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.

The list of site requirements comes as Lidl’s store expansion continues at pace. Since 2019, Lidl has celebrated the landmark opening of its 100th Scottish store in Cowdenbeath and the unveiling of its regional distribution site in Eurocentral, Lidl’s largest in Great Britain.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.

“There are towns that will be new for Lidl and in some places, the potential to even double our sites. Each new store will have quality food and drink at great prices including produce from over 60 Scottish suppliers.

“We look forward to opening new stores in the coming months and years and becoming part of local communities.”

As part of its ongoing plans, Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion across Great Britain over 2021 and 2022.

The full list of site requirements in Scotland: