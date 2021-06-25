By Karen Peattie

BUSINESS is on an upward trajectory at West Lothian storage and distribution company Spring Distribution (Scotland) which is creating six new jobs in response to record demand for its services.

Bathgate-based Spring Distribution, a third-generation family business providing warehousing, logistics and distribution services, saw a 12 per cent increase in turnover in 2020 thanks to a record number of new customers and “surprising new customer trends” sparked by the impact of Brexit, including an increase in the storage of raw materials and foodstuffs which the firm says could lead to further business expansion.

Managing director Lesley Ward said: “We have been inundated with new fulfilment enquiries as a result of Brexit and are looking to establish a new fulfilment division if we continue to experience this level of demand.

“While 2020 was an extremely challenging time for all businesses we have weathered the storm and successfully adapted to the changing circumstances of Brexit and the pandemic. In these uncertain times, customers are choosing brands and organisations that they can trust and with our heritage as a family business and wide portfolio of respected clients, we are in a strong position to build on our recent success throughout 2021 and beyond.”

The “ongoing surge in demand”, Ms Ward noted, will enable Spring Distribution to expand, creating six new jobs as restrictions ease and normal service resumes. It currently trades out of a 200,000sqft warehouse and employs over 16 people with customers including respected Scottish and European brands.

It has also attained the BRC global standards in storage and distribution AA rating for the past seven years in a row.

Spring Distribution’s management team includes Ms Ward and her sisters Dawn Carson and Victoria Garden, their brother Grant Garden, and directors Ronnie Garvey and John Ward. They took over the business, first established by their grandfather as haulage firm HW Garden & Sons over 70 years ago, in 2013.

Ms Ward added: “We had the storm of Covid-19 and Brexit at the same time, which meant increased demand in what were exceptionally challenging circumstances. Despite a record number of orders coming in, we had to operate with a reduced workforce to maintain social distancing.

“We focused on keeping our workforce safe with a testing regime and pipelining PPE supplies. We also wanted to support the community so we offered free PPE supplies to nursing homes in the area, many of which were struggling to obtain the supplies they desperately needed.”