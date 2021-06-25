By Karen Peattie

A SCOTS glazing firm is set to hit annual turnover of £1 million for the first time after experiencing a 200 per cent increase in enquiries for its energy-saving secondary glazing product.

Perth-based Glaze and Save offers a glazing product called InvisiTherm® that it says turns single glazing into double glazing, eliminating the need to replace windows. The all-in-one slim solution, according to the company, is particularly suitable for heritage glass and listed buildings due to its adaptability to a variety of window shapes, improving thermal insulation, eradicating condensation and draughts, and reducing noise.

The firm has recently worked on several key buildings in Scotland, including the Glasgow Women’s Library and Scottish National Gallery.

Glaze and Save, established in 2013 by chief executive Tanya Ewing, turned to Business Gateway following a surge in interest earlier this year as customers looked for ways to reduce energy bills and improve their carbon footprint.

Business Gateway helped the business access £60,000 of funding as well as one-to-one business advice, digital expertise and HR support. Ms Ewing and her team attended a series of webinars through DigitalBoost, Business Gateway’s digital upskilling programme which helped the business improve its online and brand presence.

In addition, increased digital marketing activity coupled with a Zero Waste Scotland SME loan, awarded to companies to help pay for energy and carbon-saving upgrades, led to a more than 50% increase in enquiries from commercial property owners looking to improve their energy efficiency ratings over the last six months.

Meanwhile, Business Gateway helped unlock £60,000 of essential funding through Perth and Kinross Council which financed the firm’s expansion and provided HR support to a team that grew from nine to 16, including three under-25s as part of the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme, during lockdown.

Ms Ewing said: “The mentoring and support have been second to none and allowed us to continue trading, create local employment and secure business that will keep us going in 2021 and beyond. The communication with our adviser also helped us handle HR issues including furlough throughout lockdown.”

Business Gateway adviser Ann Kerr said: “Many sectors have been negatively impacted by the pandemic so it’s excellent to see how Glaze and Save has been able to capitalise on new opportunities and thrive as more businesses seek new ways to improve energy efficiencies.”