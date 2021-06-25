GLASGOW University will fund hotel quarantine costs for students arriving from red list countries, it has been announced.
Uni bosses said they will fund hotel quarantine costs of £1,750 for students living in countries that remain on the UK red list following publication on June 15.
The move will take financial pressure off students who have to pay to self-isolate in a UK quarantine hotel before returning to university when entering the country.
The full quarantine cost of £1,750 will be credited to the account of students who need to self-isolate.
Principle and vice-chairman Anton Muscatelli said: “Very happy to confirm that Glasgow University will be supporting all new and continuing students from UKVI red list countries with quarantine costs.
"This should not be a barrier to students joining, or rejoining the university.”
It is believed to be the first university in Scotland to do so.
A spokesman at Edinburgh University confirmed its students coming from red list countries would still have to pay for government quarantine hotels.
But they said those coming from amber countries who are required to undergo self-isolation can do this in either university-provided, or private accommodation.
A spokeswoman from Stirling University said: “The university remains in discussion with Scottish Government about options for managed quarantine.”
