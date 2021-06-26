A fascinating computer simulation of our planet is being created by CGI and the European Space Agency to solve problematic issues with global food systems ... and may also lead to major climate change solutions

THE power of super computers and artificial intelligence (AI) software is currently being harnessed to build a “digital twin” of the Earth that could soon be used to help solve some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

Computer technology is now so advanced that such a simulation is within reach – and scientists believe it could not only find solutions to food production shortages but many other threats to future prosperity.

At the forefront of this quest is CGI, which has recently been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the prototype.

Initially, this will focus on food production and is intended to predict the effects of climate change on crops and illustrate how these could be combatted.

It is hoped this Food System Digital Twin Precursor will demonstrate the scientific value of a bigger-scale digital twin Earth in understanding and improving the productivity and resilience of global food systems.

Ultimately, Earth’s digital twin is planned to be a dynamic, high-resolution reconstruction of the planet and its complex processes in order to support advanced science-based decision-making at an unprecedented scale.

With regards to food supply issues, it could be used as an effective tool to predict what will happen in areas hit by climate change by showing the effects of growing different crops and using different techniques.

As well as improving the resilience of crops, it could also help reduce pesticide use – improving the impact on the environment as well as increasing yields. Carbon emissions could also be reduced by accurately modelling how different crops could be grown effectively in different places so they are harvested nearer local markets, decreasing the need for transport.

This digital twin would be a “game-changer” according to Jaime Reed, CGI’s vice-president of space data platforms and applications in the UK.

“People have dreamed of modelling these really big, tricky problems for years and now, because of the computing power that is available, we are finally on the verge of being able to do it which is exciting,” he said.

“We hear a lot of negative things about companies using data for advertising and so on but we can take a lot of that technology and use it to make tangible differences to people’s lives.”

He said CGI’s digital twin was intended to be a proof of concept, to see whether it could be done. “It’s a really good idea but it is a very big challenge,” he said.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before other than weather forecasting, which has taken 50 years using computers to get to where we are today. Everybody thinks it is feasible but we need to prove it so this project is really on that cutting edge to show it is possible.”

CGI will build the precursor using its digital data platform technology incorporating AI techniques. A model integration will bring together multiple data sets, including socio-economic and physical measurements to demonstrate how powerful these advanced technologies can be for solving today’s most pressing challenges.

The precursor will be developed by an industrial and scientific team including Oxford University Innovation, Trillium and IIASA. A wide-ranging stakeholder group of scientists and users will support the precursor to ensure it is truly state-of-the-art and fit for purpose and will build momentum towards groundbreaking digital innovation in Europe.

Reed said it took “a lot of hard work” to win the project but there is now a first-class team working on it, including stakeholders who could provide valuable input on the kind of problems they would like solved.

“The aim is to build something that is useful, so that is why we need to have the stakeholders guiding us,” he said. “There is a strong academic link there as well so it is really about the community coming together to deliver a game-changer.”

CGI has, in fact, been delivering complex, mission-critical space software systems for clients across Europe, Asia and North America, supporting satellite navigation, communications and operations, to space-enabled applications for over 40 years.

Reed said: “This builds on all the heritage we have in this area as we have been doing this kind of thing for quite a long time.”

The prototype will use satellite data that monitors crops and combines it with data on weather, climate and population movement, and growth to produce holistic modelling.

An example of how it would work would be to provide predictions of what will happen as a result of the UK changing its way of managing crops now that it has left the EU.

The Digital Twin Earth would be able to run through different scenarios to see what would work best in order to make more informed decisions on food production.

Gordon Campbell at ESA said: ‘‘This is an extremely challenging development activity, linking diverse analysis capabilities to provide a step change in the information available to decision-makers in domains such as food security, protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, planning energy production and managing resource utilisation within the framework of the European Green Deal.”

Shaun Stretton, senior vice-president for UK & Australia Space Control and Information Solutions at CGI, added: “We are excited to be part of the ESA Digital Twin Earth programme which will enable the scientific community to better understand the environmental changes impacting our global food supply.

"This project builds on our ongoing support to the European Space Agency and Thematic Exploitation Platforms.”

